Housing societies in Pune say no to Diwali crackers to check Covid spread

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:29 IST

Pune: A number of residential societies in and around Pune and Wagholi are looking forward to celebrate a smokeless and eco-friendly Diwali this year. The harmful effects of crackers to those suffering from respiratory ailments and possible rise in Covid cases have made them celebrate the festival without fireworks. The management of housing societies have also decided to keep a vigil on those who flout the safety steps by bursting firecrackers.

The public notice put up at Windsor Avenue in Wanowrie reads: “Dear Windsorites. Please be informed that PMC has totally banned bursting of firecrackers in public areas and urge the citizens to strictly avoid bursting them at home too as the firecracker smoke is highly toxic and dangerous to Covid patients, whose lungs have been affected. With due concern for our own Covid affected and survived members, as well as concern for our senior residents, we request that this year we at Windsor Avenue celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali. We request parents to please sensitise their children about the perils of firecrackers not only on the Covid patients, but also on the environment.”

Windsor’s former president Maithily Manakwad said, “Every year we need to celebrate a cracker-free, smoke-free and noise-free Diwali. In fact, every festival should be celebrated in an ecofriendly manner consciously choosing the well-being of earth.”

Nikunj Sahu, chairman, Rose Parade Society at NIBM society said, “We had forwarded a notice to our members through social media ten days back and again issued a similar notice. The notice asks residents to not burst crackers and ban it completely in the larger interests of citizens’ health.”

Daljit Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston Society said, “The cracker pollution would cause severe inconvenience to patients who are undergoing treatment at homes. Even the National Green Tribunal has recommended ban on cracker bursting.”