Housing societies to check residents: TMC chief

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:40 IST

As part of the various efforts to flatten the curve, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday has asked housing societies to check residents with pulse oximeter and thermal gun. Society members aged below 10, those who are unwell and senior citizens should be tested regularly.

TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said, “If the oxygen saturation levels are low for any individual, the concerned person should be recommended to a fever clinic or a general physician for further check-up at the earliest. A record should be maintained of those who are unwell, children and senior citizens. Also, all rules of social distancing and wearing masks should be mandatorily followed within the premises of housing societies as well.”

The civic body must also be informed if any resident is admitted to hospital for non-Covid reasons.

Shirish Shinde, a resident of Everest Complex, Kolshet, said, “We are already taking a lot of measures and have asked residents to inform us if anyone feels unwell. Moreover, we do not allow any outsiders into the premises. All essentials are made available through home delivery. Barring those who step out to go to work, all others have been asked to mention at the gate the reason for going out. We shall accept this decision as it is helpful for society members.”

Meanwhile, cabinet Minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked all those who visit people’s houses such as house helps, cleaners, electricians, plumbers to be tested via rapid antigen tests. “As they visit various households, it is essential to ensure their well-being first. We have noticed a spike in cases in high-rises in Mumbai after the lockdown ended, so we need to take certain measures to ensure the same is not repeated in Thane,” said Shinde.