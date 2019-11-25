e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

How better sports infra, coaching facility in Rohtak is strengthening women players

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:32 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Over the past few years, Rohtak has emerged as one of the best venues for players, especially women, to train themselves for national and international-level competitions. It is the only district in Haryana which has produced players of every discipline, be it wrestling or cricket.

The district boasts of 17 stadiums, including Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The villages, which do not have stadiums, have wrestling pits (akhadas) and grounds.

These stadiums have facilities to train players as young as five. Many of the women wrestlers practising here have competed with Olympian Sakshi Malik and dream of the day when medals will be theirs.

Malik, who had won bronze in the 2016 Olympics in 58kg category, had practised at Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium till 2016. Another young wrestler, Pooja Gehlot, has been training here under coach Mandeep Singh. She had won silver at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in 53kg category this year.

Besides wrestling, girls training here have toppled their opponents in other games too.

Rohtak girl Kajal Saini had bagged two medals at the 14 Asian Shooting Championship in Doha this month. She took up shooting in her days as an NCC cadet at a local college here. Since Haryana does not have any range for 50-metre rifle, she had to shift to Tughlakabad in Delhi.

Rohtak Cricket Sensation

15-year-old Shafali Verma, a resident of Rohtak, has created history by breaking her idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring 73 runs off 49 balls.

“My father Sanjeev Verma has sacrificed a lot to help me achieve this feat. It was uncommon for a girl from a city like Rohtak to step outside and play cricket. In the beginning, I used to pedal my way to the cricket ground, but now I use a scooter. There had been instances when some boys even smashed my helmet, but that failed to deter me,” she says, adding that there is huge scope for girls to make their career in sports.

Wrestler Pooja Gehlot, whose family shifted to Rohtak from Sonepat’s Farmana village for her career, says, “My father works in education department in Delhi. I came here with my mother and two siblings because it is the best place for players in terms of facilities.”

Rohtak district sports officer (DSO) Sukhbir Balhara says players can practice basketball, volleyball, badminton, boxing, wrestling, Kabaddi and many other disciplines under one roof. “We have 47 coaches in the district, which is highest in the state. Players from other districts are shifting here because of better infrastructure, highly competitive atmosphere and fine coaching facility. Over 300 players train at Chhotu Ram stadium only,” he adds.

top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM| 3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities