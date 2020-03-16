HP BJP chief appoints party’s district in-charges

cities

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal on Monday announced party in-charges of all the organisational districts in the state.

He also appointed in-charges of various frontal organisations of the party.

Party spokesperson Randhir Sharma has been appointed as in-charge of the media cell, social media and spokespersons. The party’s state vice-president Praveen Sharma will be in-charge of all the 17 cells of the party while state vice-president Kirpal Parmar will oversee the Yuva Morcha, Alpsankhyak Morcha, and Kisan Morcha. Vice-president Ram Singh has been made in-charge of SC cell, ST cell and Mahila Morcha.

Rana has been appointed in-charge of Hamirpur district, Payal Vaidya (Solan), Umesh Dutt (Chamba), Daizy Thakur (Shimla), Vinod Thakur (Una), Sanjeev Katwal (Kullu), Yuvraj Bodh (Sundernagar) and Naveen Sharma (Bilaspur).

Similarly, Jai Singh was appointed in-charge of Kangra district, Pawan Gupta (Sirmour), Nareder Atri (Dehra), Sashi Dutt (Kinnaur), Vishal Chauhan (Palampur), Dhaneshwari Thakur (Mandi), Rakesh Sharma (Nurpur) and Bihari Lal (Mahasu).

Bindal has also appointed co in-charge for the organisational district. The party will be conducting expansion programme across the state from April 10 to June 15 to digitise it’s booth-level committees, Bindal said.

He said party workers will gather at the booth-level to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on March 29. April 6 will be celebrated as foundation day while Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 will be celebrated as Samrasta Divas.