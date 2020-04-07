HP cuts ministers, MLAs salaries by 30% for one year

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:27 IST

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave the approval to slash salaries of most public representatives in the government and the state boards by 30% for a duration of one year to tackle the financial loss due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said this in a meeting held with cabinet members through video conferencing. Agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda and social justice minister Sarveen Chaudhary were present at CM’s official residence Oak Over.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi and additional chief secretary Prabodh Saxena also attended the meet. The cabinet decided to deduct 30% salary/honorarium etc. of the chief minister, speaker of HP Vidhan Sabha, ministers, deputy speaker, members of the legislative assembly, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various boards and cooperations and all political appointees for one year.

It also decided to suspend Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana for a period of two years.

These funds will be used to strengthen the government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of Covid-19 in the state.

The cabinet paid tributes to martyred paratrooper Bal Krishnan of Puyed village, in Kullu district and Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of Dehra village, Hatwad panchayat in Bilaspur district. They were martyred during an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir.

On World Health Day, the cabinet expressed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitary workers and police for their dedicated services during the coronavirus crisis.

Ex-serviceman corporation donates ₹51 lakh towards Covid-19 response fund

Brig. Khushal Thakur, chairman-cum-managing director, of ex-Servicemen corporation, Hamirpur on Tuesday donated ₹51 lakh towards ‘HP Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund on behalf of the cooperation.

Contributions of ₹51,000 by Mata Mansa Devi Temple, ₹51,000 by Brahman Sabha, Shimla and ₹21,000 by Madan Medical Store were also made towards this Fund.