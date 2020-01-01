e-paper
HP govt to set up sanctuaries for stray cattle in 11 districts

Jan 01, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh will set up sanctuaries in 11 districts of the state, except Lahaul-Spiti, to provide natural shelter to stray cattle along with facilities for grazing as per the availability of land resources.

“There are no stray cattle in Lahaul and Spiti,” said Virender Kanwar, animal husbandry minister. In the initial phase, these cow sanctuaries will be set up at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur, Handa Kundi in Solan, Kheri in Hamirpur, Thana Kalan Khas in Una. As many as six sanctuaries will be set up in Kangra district. Two sanctuaries will be set up in Bliaspur district’s Barota-Dabwal, Shree Naina Devi and Dhar-Tatoh, the minister said.

The work on the boundary wall for the cow sanctuary at Bain Attarian (being run by a temple trust), at a cost of ₹77,90,000, is being carried out to enhance its carrying capacity from the existing 250 to 1,000. At present, three cow sanctuaries and two big gau sadans are under construction in Sirmaur, Solan , Una , Hamirpur and Chamba districts, the minister said.

He added that construction of all five cattle shelters was in the final stages and will be completed this year. The population of stray cattle on the roads is 27,352 while 13,337 are being reared in existing gaushalas in the state.

