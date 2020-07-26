e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP guv honours Kargil heroes in Shimla

HP guv honours Kargil heroes in Shimla

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday honoured Kargil War heroes including subedar Maj Visale Lenu, subedar Madan Mohan Pandey, subedar Kenneth Anal, naib subedar Hemant Bisht, naib subedar Basant Chhetri, and havildar Pushkar Singh at Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

He said that these soldiers showcased valour and commitment towards safeguarding the nation during the Kargil war. He added that India will always be indebted to their sacrifice.

Dattatreya said during the Kargil war, 52 soldiers from Himachal sacrificed their lives to safeguard frontiers of the nation.

He said that 15 soldiers from Kangra, 11 from Mandi, seven each from Hamirpur and Bilaspur, four from Shimla, two from Una, and one each from Chamba and Kullu were martyred.

The heroes from Himachal were awarded with two Param Veer Chakras, five Vir Chakras, nine Sena medals, one Yudh Seva medal, two Uttam Yudh Sena medals and two soldiers with mention-in-dispatches.

Captain Vikram Batra, of Palampur, was posthumously awarded the Param Veer Chakra. The second Paramvir Chakra was received by subedar Sanjay Kumar, of Bilaspur.

Kargil war heroes of the Naga regiment shared their experiences of the war and apprised the governor of the adverse conditions they had to face while capturing the point 4875 peak situated at around 17,000 feet height.

The regiment presented a unit memento to the governor and expressed gratitude towards him for interacting with them and honouring them on Kargil Day.

top news
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In