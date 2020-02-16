e-paper
Home / Cities / HP making pvt players partners in development of state: Jai Ram

HP making pvt players partners in development of state: Jai Ram

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government is making private players partners in development and progress of the state and for the same Global Investors Meet was organised last year at Dharamshala.

He made the statement during inauguration of a private school on Chail Road near Kandaghat in Solan district.

“Despite being a small hilly state, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a role model for the development not only in the field of education but also in other fields and has shown the way forward to many bigger states.” said the CM.

Meanwhile, presiding over the ‘Jan Manch’ organised at Saroa in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district, he said it is a unique programme launched by the state government for redressal of public grievances nearer to their home.

He said as many as 181 such programmes have been held and thousands of public grievances have been redressed in the state in the past two years.

He said that apart from ‘Jan Manch’, the state government has launched Chief Minister Helpline 1100 and as many as 6,73,961 digital ration cards and 2,08,179 Kissan credit cards were distributed among 1,98,082 beneficiaries.

Transport and forest minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Nachan Vinod Kumar, MILKFED vice-chairman Nihal Chand Sharma, chairman Waqf Board Rajbali, president Mandi district BJP Ranbir Singh, superintendent of police Mandi Gurdev Sharma and deputy commissioner Rugved Thakur were also present on the occasion.

