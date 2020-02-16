HP promoting small businesses through CM’s startup scheme: Govt

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:02 IST

State government is laying special emphasis on development of industry, especially micro and small enterprises through chief minister’s startup scheme (CMSS), a government spokesman said on Sunday.

He said the government is providing facility of hand holding and mentorship to innovative enterprises from the initial stage to setting up of the industry, he said.

The spokesman said that the emphasis is being laid on creation of innovative ideas based on agriculture, clean technology, food processing, tourism and bio-technology etc.

“Directions have been issued under the scheme for setting up of eco-system, which involves setting up of incubator, self attestation of certificates and exemption from any kind of inspection till three years,” he said, adding that the government has included ten incubators which are mainly modern education institutes in government sector.

“Livelihood allowance of ₹ 25,000 per month is being provided to innovative projects,” he said.

After implementation of the idea, a subsidy of maximum ₹10 lakh is being provided for marketing and land is being made available for setting up of micro and small enterprises, he said.

For filing of national and international patent for startup, financial assistance of ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh was being provided, respectively.

“On purchase of land, the stamp duty is determined at 3 % only. Exemption was also being given in the registration fees of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB),” he said.

Interest subvention was being provided at interest rate of 5% until three years for setting up of startup in micro sector with investment of up to ₹25 lakh.

Purchase of 30% of total order from such startup has been made mandatory for the state government. Under annual entrepreneur award, a sum of ₹1lakh for the first prize, ₹75,000 for second prize and ₹50,000 for third prize is being provided to encourage entrepreneurs.

“As many as 654 applications have been received so far under this scheme, out of which 334 applications have been sent to incubation centers,” said the spokesman.