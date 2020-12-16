e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP youth at forefront in making sacrifices for nation: Jai Ram

HP youth at forefront in making sacrifices for nation: Jai Ram

The CM said in the Kargil war, of the total 527 martyrs, 52 were from Himachal and two ‘Paramveer Chakra’ were won by Himachali soldiers.

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:41 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a function organised to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war in Shimla on Wednesday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a function organised to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh is a small hilly state in terms of population but the youth here have always been at the forefront in making sacrifices for the country, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Wednesday during a function organised to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“It was on this day in 1971 that India won after a 13-day long battle with Pakistan,” Thakur said.

He said the brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh have shown indomitable courage in every war and have not even shied away from making supreme sacrifice while protecting the nation. He said Himachal Pradesh has the honour of being called ‘Devbhoomi’ but it was also known as ‘Veer Bhoomi’ as lakhs of soldiers are serving in the Indian Army.

The CM said in the Kargil war, of the total 527 martyrs, 52 were from Himachal and two ‘Paramveer Chakra’ were won by Himachali soldiers. “It is a matter of pride for us that the brave soldiers of the state have received 1,096 gallantry awards so far,” he added.

Thakur said the state government is committed for the welfare of its brave soldiers and many schemes are being implemented for ex-servicemen. He said all dependents of 52 martyrs were given an amount of Rs 5 lakh and employment was provided to dependents of 48 families.

“An ex-gratia grant amount of Rs 20 lakh was being provided to the next of kin of the soldiers and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives during the war and Rs 5 lakh to the soldiers belonging to defence and paramilitary forces who have over 50% physical disabilities during war and military operations,” the CM said. Not only this, a provision has also been made by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to provide petrol pumps and gas agencies for the dependents of the soldiers killed in various military operations, he added.

Thakur said the state government has also released an amount of Rs 45.63 lakh to ARTRAC Shimla for opening CSD Extension Centre at Sundernagar in Mandi and Jhanduta in Bilaspur.

The CM inaugurated two extension counters for ESM of region at Jhandutta and Sundernagar.

top news
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
Samsung may not kill this decade-old smartphone series
Samsung may not kill this decade-old smartphone series
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In