Husband among 6 booked for pushing Panipat woman into flesh trade

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:10 IST

A Panipat-based woman has accused her husband and in-laws of pushing her into the flesh trade, police said on Friday.

Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against six persons under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376D (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman, who had been for past six years living in a Jind village where she moved after her marriage, alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law forced her to establish sexual relations with several men by feeding her intoxicating substances.

The police said three other persons named in the FIR are cousins of her husband.

Mother of two, the victim told the cops that the accused also tortured her and threatened her with dire consequences if she talked to anyone about the crime.

However, she told her parents about her ordeal, following which, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The victim alleged that her husband and in-laws had also thrashed her several times durng her pregnancy.

Model Town police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said they have registered an FIR and launched an investigation, though no arrest has been made so far.