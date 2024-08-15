Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.45 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 15, 2024, is 29.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.45 °C and 31.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 31.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|30.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|26.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|28.02 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|30.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
