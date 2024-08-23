 Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 23, 2024, is 27.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 28.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 24, 2024 26.22 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 26.33 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 25.55 °C Light rain
August 27, 2024 28.03 °C Light rain
August 28, 2024 27.82 °C Overcast clouds
August 29, 2024 26.16 °C Light rain
August 30, 2024 27.22 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on August 23, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on August 23, 2024

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On