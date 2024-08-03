Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.55 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 3, 2024, is 26.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 28.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|27.14 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|28.03 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|22.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|21.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 10, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy