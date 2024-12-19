Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 238.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 24.97 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 28.08 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.56 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 27.66 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 25.78 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 27.61 Few clouds December 26, 2024 27.98 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

