Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.56 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.39 °C and 26.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 92.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 23.93 Light rain December 27, 2024 25.11 Light rain December 28, 2024 26.39 Light rain December 29, 2024 26.74 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 27.46 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.97 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 26.98 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

