Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 18, 2025, is 31.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 34.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.73 °C and 33.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 31.32 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 31.93 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 31.98 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 32.30 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 32.12 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 32.92 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 32.82 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



