Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 20, 2025, is 29.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 34.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.93 °C and 33.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|29.47
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|31.39
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|31.96
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|32.47
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|32.12
|Few clouds
|February 26, 2025
|31.51
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|32.22
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
