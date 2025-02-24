Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.53 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 24, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 24, 2025, is 28.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on February 24, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 25, 202528.65Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.93Scattered clouds
February 27, 202530.93Sky is clear
February 28, 202531.24Sky is clear
March 1, 202532.59Broken clouds
March 2, 202533.38Sky is clear
March 3, 202533.97Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.51 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.19 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.7 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.65 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.03 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
