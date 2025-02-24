Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.53 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 24, 2025, is 28.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|28.65
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.93
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.93
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|31.24
|Sky is clear
|March 1, 2025
|32.59
|Broken clouds
|March 2, 2025
|33.38
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|33.97
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
