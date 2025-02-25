Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 25, 2025, is 27.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 31.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 32.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 27.32 Few clouds February 27, 2025 30.42 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 31.22 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 31.83 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 32.83 Overcast clouds March 3, 2025 33.72 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 35.07 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



