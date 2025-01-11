Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 11, 2025, is 23.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.3 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:58 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.82 °C and 28.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 23.07 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 25.83 Few clouds January 14, 2025 26.90 Scattered clouds January 15, 2025 27.16 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 24.78 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 24.93 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 26.37 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



