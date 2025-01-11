Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.3 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 11, 2025, is 23.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.3 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.82 °C and 28.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 12, 2025
|23.07
|Broken clouds
|January 13, 2025
|25.83
|Few clouds
|January 14, 2025
|26.90
|Scattered clouds
|January 15, 2025
|27.16
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|24.78
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|24.93
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|26.37
|Broken clouds
