Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.45 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 12, 2025, is 24.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.45 °C and 27.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.29 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 13, 2025
|24.95
|Overcast clouds
|January 14, 2025
|26.59
|Broken clouds
|January 15, 2025
|26.40
|Scattered clouds
|January 16, 2025
|25.56
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|26.08
|Scattered clouds
|January 18, 2025
|26.99
|Overcast clouds
|January 19, 2025
|26.93
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
