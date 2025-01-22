Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 22, 2025, is 27.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 300.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|27.92
|Broken clouds
|January 24, 2025
|28.27
|Few clouds
|January 25, 2025
|29.27
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|29.82
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|30.13
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|29.87
|Few clouds
|January 29, 2025
|30.10
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.