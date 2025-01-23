Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.67 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 23, 2025, is 27.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.67 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:06 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.34 °C and 30.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 197.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 27.98 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 28.63 Few clouds January 26, 2025 29.62 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 30.53 Scattered clouds January 28, 2025 30.17 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 30.40 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 30.56 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



