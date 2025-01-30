Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 30, 2025, is 26.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 31.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 32.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 224.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|26.11
|Scattered clouds
|February 1, 2025
|30.23
|Overcast clouds
|February 2, 2025
|30.28
|Overcast clouds
|February 3, 2025
|31.89
|Scattered clouds
|February 4, 2025
|31.54
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|31.89
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|32.11
|Broken clouds
