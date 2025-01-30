Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 30, 2025, is 26.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 31.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 32.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 224.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 26.11 Scattered clouds February 1, 2025 30.23 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 30.28 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 31.89 Scattered clouds February 4, 2025 31.54 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 31.89 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 32.11 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



