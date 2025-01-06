Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 6, 2025, is 23.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.73 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on January 06, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.75 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 191.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 7, 202523.43Few clouds
January 8, 202526.71Sky is clear
January 9, 202526.11Sky is clear
January 10, 202524.73Overcast clouds
January 11, 202525.15Broken clouds
January 12, 202525.01Overcast clouds
January 13, 202525.62Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.15 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.1 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.96 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad23.43 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.9 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On