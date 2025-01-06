Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 6, 2025, is 23.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.73 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.75 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 191.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 23.43 Few clouds January 8, 2025 26.71 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 26.11 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 24.73 Overcast clouds January 11, 2025 25.15 Broken clouds January 12, 2025 25.01 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 25.62 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear



