Work-from-home turns into ordeal as power outages hit Pune’s IT hub

Continuous power outages across Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park, Wakad, Ravet and the neighbouring areas left thousands of IT professionals struggling to work from home even as many companies allowed them to do so owing to the heavy rain. Residents said that with power supply remaining disrupted for up to three days in several localities, not only work from home but also water supply and essential services in housing societies were severely affected. The downpour caused waterlogging across several parts of the city, prompting the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to switch off feeders and transformers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Employees staying in Hinjewadi, Wakad, Ravet, Punawale, Kiwale, Marunji, Jambhe, Nere, Kasarsai and nearby areas were among the worst affected by the outages, with power supply remaining unavailable from around 9 am to nearly 6 pm in some areas on Tuesday. Residents of Kolte Patil Life Republic township also reported prolonged outages. Rana Singh, an IT professional, said, “The company asked us to work from home considering the weather but without electricity, that is simply not possible. Not every employee has an inverter and even those who do, can run their systems only for about four hours. Once the backup is exhausted, work comes to a halt.”

The downpour caused waterlogging across several parts of the city, prompting the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to switch off feeders and transformers in the flooded areas as a safety measure. Restoration began only after the floodwaters receded however several transformers had developed faults after water entered the equipment, thus delaying the process.

According to the MSEDCL, nearly 40,000 consumers in Wakad were affected by power disruptions since Monday night. Electricity supply to most consumers was restored by Tuesday afternoon even as complaints from the remaining consumers are being attended to.

Residents of Ravet, Punawale and Kiwale said that they were among the worst hit, with some areas facing outages for nearly 72 hours. The prolonged disruption also affected water supply in housing societies, while non-functional lifts caused severe inconvenience to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, patients, and children.

Sanjay Memane, a resident of Ravet, said, “Without electricity, the water pumps stopped and there is no water supply in our society. Elderly residents and patients are forced to climb several flights of stairs because the lifts are not working.”

Vishwanath Lahane, executive engineer of the Bhosari division of the MSEDCL, said, “Power supply had to be shut down as a precaution to avoid accidents in flooded areas. Following waterlogging and flood-like conditions, power supply was temporarily disconnected in the affected areas as a safety measure. Restoration work began after the water receded, and around 80% of the affected electricity supply has been restored. Efforts are underway to restore power to the remaining consumers at the earliest. Some pockets are still facing problems but power will be restored soon.”