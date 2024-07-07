Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 28.92 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 30.75 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 29.16 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 26.05 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 23.08 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 24.37 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 7, 2024, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.61 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024

