Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 15, 2025, is 35.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.78 °C and 37.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.73 °C and 37.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 16, 2025
|35.81
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|36.15
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|35.40
|Scattered clouds
|March 19, 2025
|35.74
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|36.11
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|36.24
|Few clouds
|March 22, 2025
|35.67
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025
