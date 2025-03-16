Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 16, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 16, 2025, is 36.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 37.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 16, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.38 °C and 36.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.73 °C and 37.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 106.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 17, 202536.08Sky is clear
March 18, 202534.97Sky is clear
March 19, 202535.75Sky is clear
March 20, 202536.62Sky is clear
March 21, 202535.70Broken clouds
March 22, 202535.87Sky is clear
March 23, 202535.76Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata34.3 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.22 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.82 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad36.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.42 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

