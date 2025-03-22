Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 22, 2025, is 29.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 35.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Hyderabad weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 34.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 79.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 23, 2025 29.89 Light rain March 24, 2025 32.20 Light rain March 25, 2025 33.45 Scattered clouds March 26, 2025 34.66 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 36.99 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 36.65 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 37.69 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Few clouds Kolkata 27.72 °C Light rain Chennai 29.96 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.36 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.89 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.62 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.