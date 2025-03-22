Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 22, 2025, is 29.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 35.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on March 22, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 34.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 79.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 23, 202529.89Light rain
March 24, 202532.20Light rain
March 25, 202533.45Scattered clouds
March 26, 202534.66Sky is clear
March 27, 202536.99Sky is clear
March 28, 202536.65Sky is clear
March 29, 202537.69Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.9 °C Few clouds
Kolkata27.72 °C Light rain
Chennai29.96 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.36 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad29.89 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad31.62 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.31 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On