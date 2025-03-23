Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 23, 2025, is 30.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 33.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.09 °C and 34.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.73 °C and 33.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 87.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|30.15
|Light rain
|March 25, 2025
|32.89
|Light rain
|March 26, 2025
|35.07
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|36.40
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|36.27
|Few clouds
|March 29, 2025
|37.70
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|36.49
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
