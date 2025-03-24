Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on March 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on March 24, 2025, is 32.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 34.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.24 °C and 36.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.73 °C and 34.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 95.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 25, 2025
|32.31
|Light rain
|March 26, 2025
|33.96
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.71
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|36.56
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|37.87
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|37.36
|Broken clouds
|March 31, 2025
|37.09
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.