Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.22 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 27.36 °C Scattered clouds November 5, 2024 27.44 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 28.58 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 27.83 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 27.41 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 27.89 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 28.36 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 3, 2024, is 25.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.22 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 29.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 167.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

