Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 28.26 °C Light rain October 12, 2024 28.76 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 28.73 °C Scattered clouds October 14, 2024 28.68 °C Overcast clouds October 15, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 28.66 °C Light rain October 17, 2024 25.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 10, 2024, is 27.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.92 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.87 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024

