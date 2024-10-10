Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 10, 2024, is 27.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.92 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.87 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 71.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 11, 2024 28.26 °C Light rain
October 12, 2024 28.76 °C Light rain
October 13, 2024 28.73 °C Scattered clouds
October 14, 2024 28.68 °C Overcast clouds
October 15, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain
October 16, 2024 28.66 °C Light rain
October 17, 2024 25.06 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on October 10, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on October 10, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On