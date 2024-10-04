Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.37 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024
Oct 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 4, 2024, is 29.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 31.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 5, 2024
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|29.53 °C
|Light rain
|October 7, 2024
|29.36 °C
|Light rain
|October 8, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Light rain
|October 9, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|28.68 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 11, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy