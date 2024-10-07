Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 7, 2024, is 28.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.5 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.52 °C and 29.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 192.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 8, 2024 28.32 °C Light rain
October 9, 2024 28.25 °C Broken clouds
October 10, 2024 28.52 °C Light rain
October 11, 2024 28.39 °C Light rain
October 12, 2024 28.23 °C Scattered clouds
October 13, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain
October 14, 2024 26.32 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on October 07, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on October 07, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
