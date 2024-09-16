Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.48 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 28.01 °C Overcast clouds September 18, 2024 29.51 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 30.11 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 30.56 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain September 22, 2024 29.11 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 27.91 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 16, 2024, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 29.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.