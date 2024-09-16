Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.48 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 16, 2024, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 29.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 17, 2024 28.01 °C Overcast clouds
September 18, 2024 29.51 °C Sky is clear
September 19, 2024 30.11 °C Sky is clear
September 20, 2024 30.56 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain
September 22, 2024 29.11 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 27.91 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on September 16, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on September 16, 2024

