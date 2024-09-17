Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.27 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 17, 2024, is 27.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.27 °C and 29.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 31.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 18, 2024 29.43 °C Few clouds
September 19, 2024 30.53 °C Sky is clear
September 20, 2024 30.87 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain
September 22, 2024 29.1 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 25.74 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 21.75 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds
Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on September 17, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on September 17, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On