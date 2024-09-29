Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024
Sep 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 29, 2024, is 29.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 32.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 31.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 92.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 30, 2024
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 1, 2024
|31.33 °C
|Light rain
|October 2, 2024
|30.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 4, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 5, 2024
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|October 6, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
