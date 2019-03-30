‘I have my doubts...’: Farooq Abdullah on Pulwama attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah appeared to head right into a row for his statement that he had “doubts” about the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. He did not clarify the nature of his doubts.

Speaking at a party conference in Nawia Subh complex here, the National Conference chief said, “Did PM Modi ever pay homage to the numerous jawans who were killed in action? Did he ever go meet their families? Did he ever meet the families of those who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. But those 40 CRPF jawans who were killed, I have my doubts about that as well.”

The Pulwama suicide bombing that took place on February 14 had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans. The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack had led to tensions escalating between India and Pakistan.

Abdullah asked why the PM does not pay homage to the CRPF personnel killed in Chhattisgarh, while combating the Naxal insurgents.

“How many Indian soldiers have been martyred in Chhattisgarh? Did PM Modi ever visited to pay floral tributes to them. But those 40 CRPF personnel were martyred (in Pulwama)...I have doubts over it,” he said,

He said that they attacked Pakistan and claimed 300 people were killed there.

The former CM also raised questions over the air force strikes at Balakote in Pakistan and termed it as a stunt by the Prime Minister to portray his “bravery”.

“They (government) claim 500 to 1,000 were killed in the attacks (Balakote air strike). They even claim to have shot down their (Pakistan)plane. It was done only to show that he (Modi) is a brave man and can do anything,’’ he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former CM said while people were asked not to attend a function at Pakistan High Commission on their national day on March 23, the PM had sent messages of felicitations to their prime minister Imran Khan.

“I don’t know how many faces they (BJP) have,’’ Abdullah said.

The NC president also shared that PDP founder and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had realised his mistake of joining hands with the BJP.

“I can’t say how much he (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed ) was disheartened,” Abdullah said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 19:07 IST