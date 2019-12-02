e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

I will be back: Fadnavis maintains

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 00:03 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislative party leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed the leader of the Opposition in the legislative Assembly on Sunday. Newly appointed Speaker Nana Patole made the announcement stating the legislative unit of the BJP, the party with the highest number of MLAs in Opposition, has recommended Fadnavis’s name. With 105 BJP legislators elected to the Assembly and nine more MLAs extending their support to the party, Fadnavis vowed to become a powerful Opposition leader and support the government in the interest of the people.

Most leaders from the ruling parties, while speaking on the congratulatory motion, took a dig at Fadnavis and his campaign tagline, Mee Punha Yein (I will come back). Fadnavis reiterated he would be back in power soon.

“I had said I would be back, but had not given the time,” he quipped.

“I still say I will come back, please wait. Nothing is impossible in politics now, especially after the alliance of the three parties with different ideologies.”

The congratulatory motion saw chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Fadnavis trade barbs.

Thackeray said he never claimed he would become the chief minister and he would have been watching the Assembly proceedings on the television had everything gone as planned before the election (between BJP and Shiv Sena).

“I never thought that former chief minister and my friend Devendra Fadnavis would sit in the chair of leader of the Opposition. I am a lucky chief minister as those who were in the Opposition have become friends and who are sitting in the Opposition now were our friends for more than 25 years. We were with you (in previous government) and never tried to ditch you. Now, you are in the Opposition. This happened because of your ‘political skill.’ My Hindutva does not allow me to lie,” he said.

He also took attacked Fadnavis for forming the government, which lasted for three days, by trying to derail the formation of the three-party government. “I have asked my colleagues to be open in whatever they do and not to indulge in midnight conspiracy and deceit.”

top news
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities