IAF flaunts new entrants Apache and Chinooks ahead of its 87th anniversary

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST

The newly-acquired Apache attack helicopters took over the Ghaziabad skies on Sunday as the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a dress rehearsal ahead of its 87th Air Force Day falling on October 8.

The rehearsal at the Hindon airbase also showcased the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, another new entrant in the force.

“The air show included various formations by the Surya Kiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopters. Vintage aircraft like the Tiger Moth and the refurbished Dakota transport aircraft also took part in the exercise. The event opened with a sky jump by the Akash Ganga team of paratroopers who descended at the airstrip,” an IAF officer said.

Spectators applauded the fly-pasts by three Chinook helicopters and three Apache attack helicopters which flew in formations. Many locals made sure not to miss an opportunity to click pictures and selfies of them with the newly inducted choppers in the background.

The Apache was procured from the United States and has the ability to carry out lethal attacks besides providing assistance in peace keeping missions.

Likewise, the Chinooks were also procured from the US and will boost IAF’s heavy-lift capabilities. It can carry airlift troops and heavy artillery guns besides providing help in humanitarian missions.

“The aircrafts shows the might of the IAF. Many young persons are keen to know more about Chinook and Apache as they are new entrants in the IAF. We were expecting that the Rafale fighter aircraft to be a part of the air show, but we will have to wait till the next year,” Dheeraj Kumar, a visitor from Vasundhara, said.

The delivery of the first Rafale fighter aircraft is scheduled to take place on October 8 in France where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive the first of 36 Rafale jets

Also part of the rehearsals were the MIG-21 Bison, Netra airborne early warning and control system (AWACS), upgraded MIG-27 and MIG-29, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-MKI, advanced light helicopter and the light combat aircraft Tejas.

Besides the ground display, teams of aircraft like Sukhois, Mirage-2000s, MIG-21s, Jaguar, IC-130J, Globemaster, Apaches and Chinooks also put up an air show for the numerous spectators at Hindon. The fighter aircraft had flown in from different airbases and performed various manoeuvres over the airbase.

