e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Iconic Indian Coffee House in Shimla resumes business

Iconic Indian Coffee House in Shimla resumes business

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like other businesses, ICH was also closed, resulting in heavy losses. It is one of the most popular restaurants in Shimla, and on Wednesday, people were seen enjoying coffee on nearby benches.

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 19:38 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

The Indian Coffee House (ICH), an iconic restaurant situated at The Mall in Shimla, has resumed business through takeaway and parcel service amid lockdown 4.0. This is after the Shimla district administration decided to relax curfew for eight hours. The coffee house witnessed good business on Wednesday as it did sales of more than Rs 3,000.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like other businesses, ICH was also closed, resulting in heavy losses. It is one of the most popular restaurants in Shimla, and on Wednesday, people were seen enjoying coffee on nearby benches.

Manager Bhagat Sharma said, “Coffee and dosa are available as of now but other items are available in limited quantity. The rates of items remain the same. People have been demanding to be allowed to sit inside the coffee house while maintaining social distancing as they are missing the ambience of the place. But we cannot allow that in the present scenario.”

“It was great to be able to enjoy their coffee after such a long time. I used to visit here frequently with my friends and we are waiting for things to get back to normal so that we can once again enjoy hanging out here,” said Surinder Thakur, a local.

Built in 1957, the Indian Coffee House has been popular amongst tourists as well as locals. Prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Afghanistan PM Hamid Karzai, BJP leader LK Advani, and former PM Indira Gandhi, have visited the restaurant in the past.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In