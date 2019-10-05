‘If waste segregation fails, clean Chandigarh will be history’

cities

With less than a week to go before waste segregation becomes compulsory in Chandigarh, Hindustan Times speaks to municipal commissioner (MC) KK Yadav on how the civic body plans to execute the project.

Q: Why has Chandigarh failed at waste segregation so far?

A: Ever since the Centre framed the waste management rules in 2016, MC has made consistent efforts to make segregation a success in the city. But we failed as the MC could not streamline the entire chain of waste management, starting from the collection stage till waste processing.

Q: Now that the MC has made waste segregation mandatory, is our system ready?

A: MC still is working to create an effective waste management chain. The creation of three secondary waste collection centres and material recovery facility are in the pipeline. It will come up in six months.

Q: How will you make segregation successful when your chain is still not complete?

A: For now, we are strengthening our existing system. Private waste collectors have assured to collect segregated waste from households and deliver it at the existing Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSK). From there, dry and wet waste will be transported in our vehicles to the Dadumajra plant for separate processing.

Q: But private waste collectors will be using the same old manual carts. Will it work?

A: We have issued strict instructions to all sanitary inspectors heading different SSKs not to accept waste in unsegregated form from any waste collector after October 11. If they do it, they will face punitive action. If private collectors deliver unsegregated waste, they will be fined ₹2,000 as per the municipal solid waste bylaws.

Q: Will residents also face penalty for not segregating waste?

A: Yes, our staff will visit different areas and challan residents. Penalty per challan is ₹200 for residential areas, ₹500 for commercial areas and ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 for institutions.

Q: What if residents encounter issues with private collectors?

A: For complaints, residents can contact us through Whatsapp (738-003-3322), Swachh Survekshan app and toll free complaints. We will deploy our staff in areas where waste collectors fail to collect segregated waste from households.

Q: Why MC failed to make waste collectors buy upgraded carts?

A: Earlier we tried to forcefully do it but the private collectors went on strike, taking the entire city to ransom. But ultimately they will have to buy new vehicles as working with manual carts will be extremely difficult at our new collection centres.

Q: Former mayor Davesh Moudgil says that a few councillors are responsible for not bringing private collectors on board?

A: I can’t comment on an individual statement but yes there has not been serious discussion after the General House meeting in December last year. The entire system is responsible for any success or failure.

Q: What makes you believe fresh effort will not collapse as seen earlier?

A: See we are now in a do-or-die situation. We are being monitored by the Nation Green Tribunal, high court and public. If we are successful in segregation, our processing will also improve. Everyone understands that if we fail, phrases like City beautiful or clean Chandigarh will become history.

Q: At present segregation is of two types of waste?

A: Yes for now dry and wet waste. Once our system improves, we will also introduce segregation of hazardous waste.

