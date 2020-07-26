e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / IIT-B’s GATE test to be held in February

IIT-B’s GATE test to be held in February

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday evening announced that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam for postgraduate admissions will be held over a longer duration compared to previous years and will take place between 5 and 14 February, 2021.

One of the biggest changes introduced to the exam this year is that along with science and engineering candidates, students from humanities background will also be allowed to appear for the exam.

“Two new subjects are also being introduced starting this year, environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences. Candidates will also have the option of appearing for two subjects this year onwards,” said an official statement released by IIT-B.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In