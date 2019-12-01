e-paper
IIT-K, TalentSprint team up to combat cyber threats

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced an advanced certification programme in cyber security and cyber defence in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme is designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cyber security technologies.

A combination of deep academic rigor and intense practical approach will allow participants to master in-demand skills and build world class expertise. The first cohort will start in early 2020.

Manindra Agrawal, programme director and professor of computer science at IIT Kanpur, said: ``It is estimated that there will be roughly 200 billion connected devices by 2020.”

“Rapid convergence of mobility, internet of things and cloud computing is leading to an explosive increase in security threats and the need for cyber defence experts to combat these threats is becoming all the more important,” he said.

Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “We are delighted to partner with IIT Kanpur on a mission to create cyber security experts. The demand for such professionals is outstripping supply. Companies need sophisticated responders to defend against the growing threat of cyber attacks.”

“There is a huge talent crunch and 59% of the companies have vacant positions suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals,” he said.

