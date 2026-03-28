New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating out of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and arrested two key accused, including the main supplier who has previously been booked by the NIA under the stringent UA, an official said on Saturday. Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Meerut, 2 arrested: Delhi Police

The case came to light after police received specific intelligence about the bulk supply of illegal firearms from Meerut to Delhi, the official said.

Acting on the input, a 25-year-old arms supplier, identified as Hasir alias Shooter, was apprehended near Badli Railway Station in north Delhi on March 19, police said.

Two semi-automatic pistols, a pen pistol and six live cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from his possession, following which a case was registered.

During sustained interrogation, Hasir disclosed that he was sourcing weapons from Parvez alias Farru, a resident of Meerut. Based on the information, the police obtained his custody and formed a team to trace the supply chain, police said.

On March 26, the team raided Parvez's residence in Meerut. The accused attempted to flee on spotting the police but was chased and apprehended, they said.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of a large cache of illegal arms and manufacturing equipment, including 24 pen pistols, 78 magazines, multiple barrels, slides and pistol bodies, along with various firearm components and machinery such as a drill machine used in fabrication.

Police said the recovery also included a total of 25 pen pistols a concealed and highly dangerous category of firearms that resemble ordinary pens, are easy to carry in crowded places and difficult to detect during routine frisking. These weapons are capable of firing 7.65 mm cartridges at close range.

Parvez is a habitual offender with over a dozen cases related to illegal arms manufacturing and has a history of involvement in serious offences. He was arrested by the NIA in 2017 under the Unlawful Activities Act in connection with the supply of weapons used in targeted killings by Khalistani terrorists, and had remained in jail for around five years, police said.

He was also arrested earlier by Meerut Police in similar cases, officials added.

Hasir, who studied till Class 7, was earlier involved in a theft case and is allegedly linked to around 10 criminal cases, including an incident of firing at a police team in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network involved in the manufacturing and supply of illegal arms, they added.

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