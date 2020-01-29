e-paper
Illegal colony on Old Delhi Road sealed

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram Officials of the enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday sealed the gate of an under-construction illegal colony on the Old Delhi Road.

According to the MCG officials, four days ago, enforcement wing officials received information that preparations were underway for developing an illegal colony on a 15-acre vacant plot opposite the Kendriya Vidyalaya School on Old Delhi Road.

Upon inspection, MCG officials found that a seven-storey building, the framework for which had already been constructed, was being constructed illegally. In addition, they also found earthmovers at the site for constructing a pathway to the main road.

MCG officials said that a complaint has been sent to the Sector 12 police station to ensure there is no further construction activity at the site.

The action by the MCG comes just a day after the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) had demolished over 400 structures and razed 11 illegal colonies in Bhondsi, Dhumuspur and Badshahpur on Tuesday. The DTCP was able to recover 55 acres of public land, officials said.

“The MCG has a strict policy against encroachment of any kind and accordingly, officials take action. It is an ongoing process; more such illegal colonies will be cleared in the near future and public land recovered in the process,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

