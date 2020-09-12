e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal colony right under Hoshiarpur municipal corporation’s nose and it doesn’t bat an eyelid

Illegal colony right under Hoshiarpur municipal corporation’s nose and it doesn’t bat an eyelid

Even after being declared an illegal colony, the levelling work continues on site in the Punjab town and the revenue department has approved five land registrations

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Land being levelled at the site of the Guru Nanak Colony on Adamwal road near Hoshiarpur on Friday.
Land being levelled at the site of the Guru Nanak Colony on Adamwal road near Hoshiarpur on Friday.(HT photo)
         

The Hoshiarpur municipal corporation (MC) and district revenue officials have failed to check construction work on an illegal colony for months.

The matter came to light after Avtar Singh, the owner of Guru Nanak Colony, on Adamwal Road near Hoshiarpur, applied for regularisation under the existing policy and the MC had to reply.

In June, Hoshiarpur MC assistant town planner (ATP) Lakhbir Singh wrote to Avtar Singh, the owner of the colony, informing him that Guru Nanak Colony would not be regularised under government policy, mentioning that no unauthorised colony which was developed on or after March 19, 2018, will be compounded. According to the letter, Avtar had applied for regularisation on October 18, 2018.

Even after being declared an illegal colony, the levelling work continues on site. The revenue department has also done five land registrations in the illegal colony.

The ATP’s letter cited lack of documents on the case file. “It has come to notice that there were attempts to build the foundation of the colony by levelling it, which is a violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995,” the letter to Avtar said, warning him against the illegal construction.

Hoshiarpur MC commissioner Balbir Raj Singh says, “We have written to the sub-registrar (to stop the registration of the land) and to the police to take legal action against the owners.”

Hoshiarpur tehsildar Harminder Singh admitted that five land registrations of Guru Nanak Colony had been done.

“The MC informed us just two days ago that Guru Nanak Colony is illegal. We were unaware of its status. We have returned one new land registration case that came to us on Friday,” the tehsildar added.

